Coimbatore

One more arrested for vandalising saint’s statue

Coimbatore City Police on Thursday arrested one more worker of the Hindu Munnani in connection with the vandalising of St. Sebastian's statue at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Ramanathapuram, here a few days ago.

The police said that D. Deepak alias Vivek (25), a resident of Vellalore, was arrested by a special team.

According to the police, it was Deepak who scaled the gate of the cathedral and vandalised the shrine and statue of St. Sebastian on Sunday night.

The police said that Deepak was the general secretary of the Hindu Munnani for Sungam.

On Wednesday, the special team had arrested M. Madankumar (23) alias 'Milky' of Vellalore and a 16-year-old boy from Olampus near Ramanathapuram, both supporters of Hindu Munnani.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused in the case namely Marudhachalamurthy, who is said to have assisted Deepak to escape from the premises of the cathedral after vandalising the statue.


