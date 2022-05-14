One-man committee inspects works under Smart Cities Mission in Salem

P.W.C. Davidar (left) at a micro-compost centre on Meyyanur Main Road in Salem on Friday.

P.W.C. Davidar, a retired IAS officer appointed by the State government to review the implementation of Smart Cities Mission projects, inspected various works on Friday.

Salem Corporation has proposed to carry out 85 works at ₹968.67 crore. While 48 works at ₹298.81 crore were completed, 36 works at ₹664.46 crore were in progress.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, engineers and other officials, Mr. Davidar inspected the multi-level parking near the New Bus Stand, micro-compost centres, multi-purpose hall at Thongum Poonga, development and beautification works at Pallapatti Lake, renovation of Kumaragiri Lake, concrete road works at Maravaneri, development of Anna Park, installation of advertisement boards, science park works near Pallapatti, storm water drainage works, canal works, smart road works, conversion of solid waste dump yard at Kumarapalayam into green park, water scheme works, development works at Old Bus Stand and other works.

He also presided over a meeting with the project officials at the civic body office later in the day.