One lakh saplings to be planted across Dharmapuri district

Collector K. Shanthi inaugurated a sapling plantation drive in Sozhavarayan lake at Adhiyamkottai with the goal of planting one lakh saplings in the district this year. The drive with the theme Ennakendru oru Marakandru ( A sapling for me); Manidhargalai mattum alla –Marangalayum Nesippom seeks to plant up over 1 lakh plantations across the district this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the saplings are planted around the Sozhavarayan lake spread over 250 acres and would be tended to until the plants grow. The water resources, Forest Department and other related departments were directed to ensure the saplings are cared for till they provide a green cover around the lake.

As part of the plan to provide green cover to the Sozhavarayan lake, palm, neem and other saplings are being planted around the lake. The administration under the aegis of the Water Resources department planted over 500 saplings spread across the 101.75 ha around the lake.

Earlier, the event witnessed the participation of District Forest Officer Appala Naidu; Director, at Niti Ayog Subhratha Prakash among others.