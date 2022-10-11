One lakh saplings distributed to farmers

The Hindu Bureau Coimbatore
October 11, 2022 03:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

The Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association (CEBACA) and Cauvery Calling - Isha outreach jointly organised a function to distribute one lakh saplings free of cost to the farmers of Thondamuthur Union on Monday. CEBACA president Swaminathan, Sri Krishna Institutions trustee K. Aditya and Selvam Agencies managing director Nandakumar planted saplings. Cauvery Calling field co-ordinator Tamil Maran took part. Chairman of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Association Chellamuthu spoke about the importance of tree cover. Saplings were given free of cost to the farmers, members of CEBACA, college teachers, students and tribal people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app