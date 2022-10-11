One lakh saplings distributed to farmers

The Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association (CEBACA) and Cauvery Calling - Isha outreach jointly organised a function to distribute one lakh saplings free of cost to the farmers of Thondamuthur Union on Monday. CEBACA president Swaminathan, Sri Krishna Institutions trustee K. Aditya and Selvam Agencies managing director Nandakumar planted saplings. Cauvery Calling field co-ordinator Tamil Maran took part. Chairman of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Association Chellamuthu spoke about the importance of tree cover. Saplings were given free of cost to the farmers, members of CEBACA, college teachers, students and tribal people.