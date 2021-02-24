One lakh people to attend PM’s public meeting

About one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address here on Thursday.
BJP district president R. Nandakumar inspected the preparatory works at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex grounds where the Prime Minister will address the meeting. He told mediapersons BJP cadre from 12 district units, industrialists, community leaders and the public were expected to attend the meeting. C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, along with other leaders from the party would be present with the Prime Minister.
According to police sources, the Coimbatore City Police have deployed at least 3,000 police personnel in the city ahead of the arrival of the Prime Minister. On Thursday, Mr. Modi was expected to land at Coimbatore International Airport at around 3.40 p.m. and would leave by 6 p.m., the sources said.
The city police had also set up a mini control room near Jenneys Residency on Avinashi Road to monitor the venue and provide instructions to the police personnel, the sources said.
On Tuesday evening, National president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurated a two-wheeler rally at Puliakulam to welcome Mr. Modi to Coimbatore. Around 60 women participated in the rally.
