‘One lakh participate in ease of living survey in Salem’

Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said that one lakh persons had submitted their views on the ease of living survey conducted as part of Smart Cities Mission in Salem.

Mr. Sadheesh along with other senior Corporation officials conducted an awareness programme on the ease of living perception survey to students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kottai here.

Amenities

The students were advised to encourage their family members to participate in the survey and share their views on various development projects and availability of amenities in the city.

According to a press release issued, the survey was conducted till February 29 and it collected public opinion on various topics including women safety and availability of basic amenities.

Mr. Sadheesh said that between February 1 and 26, one lakh persons took part in the survey.

Mr.Sadheesh later distributed awareness pamphlets with QR code to students here.