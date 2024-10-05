One lakh palm trees to be raised around 60 water bodies in Tiruppur district

Palm seeds were planted on a mass scale in the surroundings of Kunnangalpalayam tank on Saturday by volunteers and the public.

The activity was initiated by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Human Resource Management N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj.

Palm seeds plantation programme was formulated under the Waste Land Development Programme of the Agriculture Department.

The long-term view is to create awareness among the public, and to develop and fully utilise palm products for the improvement of standard of living of the rural artisans, officials said.

The training will be provided for making of edible palm products such as neera, palm jaggery, palm sugar, palm candy, preserved nungu, palm fruit jam, palm chocolate varieties and non-edible products such as palm leaf articles, palm fibre and brush varieties, date palm baskets and other handmade palm products, sources added.

The Ministers emphasised on the utility of palm, the State tree of Tamil Nadu, also for preventing soil erosion, and checking alkalinity in soil, retaining rainwater.

In Tiruppur district, one lakh palm trees will be raised around 60 water bodies in 51 villages, Mr. Saminathan said.