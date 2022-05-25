One lakh flowers arranged for Yercaud festival

Municipal Administration Minister, K.N. Nehru (second left) at the flower show after inaugurating it at Anna Park during the 45th Yercaud Summer Festival in Salem on Wednesday. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, M.R.K. Panneerselvam (third left) and Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan (first left) are also seen. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The 45th edition of Yercaud Summer Festival was inaugurated here on Wednesday and about one lakh cut flowers have been arranged for the eight-day festival.

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the flower show at Anna Park in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru, Tourism Minister M.Mathiventhan, District Collector S.Karmegham, legislators, MPs and other senior officials . The Horticulture Department has set up floral decorations at all six parks - Anna Park, Lake Park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden.

At Anna Park, which is the main venue of the Festival, seven floral structures highlighting various schemes of the State government and iconic places in Tamil Nadu were set up. About 25,000 cut flowers of cornation and rose varieties have been used to create a model of the Mettur Dam. Structures highlighting free bus travel for women, a large floral cloth bag-like structure decorated with marigold flowers is set up to highlight 'Manjapai' scheme. Floral structures of butterfly, Valuvar Kottam, vegetable cart and cartoon character Shin Chan have been arranged as part of the festival. An Indian bull made out of brinjal is also in display. Vegetable carvings of former Chief Ministers Kamaraj, Annadurai, Karunanidhi, and present Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and DMK legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin are on display.

Senior officials from Horticulture department said that about one lakh cut flowers have been arranged and flower beds have been set up in six parks. The water fountain and glasshouse have been renovated for the festival, officials said. Over 6,000 pots have been arranged.

An expo of mango varieties from Salem and other horticulture wealth from the district are also part of the festival.

Addressing at the event, Mr .Panneerselvam said the State government aims to create an agricultural revolution by converting all barren land into farmlands.

Mr. Nehru said that drinking water connection will be ensured to all tribal villages in Yercaud in a year. Mr. Mathiventhan said that the department has been allotted ₹50 crore to construct toilets and approach roads to tourism places across the State. He added that a floating restaurant in Yercaud lake and adventure tourism park will be set up here by next year.