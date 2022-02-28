One lakh devotees expected to visit Velliangiri temple in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore district administration expects around one lakh devotees to visit the Velliangiri Andavar temple between January 28 and March 2, in view of Maha Shivarathri festival.

Collector G.S. Sameeran chaired a meeting with officials from various departments at the District Collectorate on Monday.

A press release said that arrangements have been made for power supply and toilets. Ten additional drinking water tanks have been placed along the pathway to the hill temple in Poondi village near Perur.

Mr. Sameeran instructed that sufficient number of ‘108’ ambulances and firefighting vehicles must be available in the vicinity and the local bodies must ensure clearing of garbage and ensuring hygiene. The Forest Department was instructed to form teams comprising tribal people to aid the devotees and to set up a medical camp on the hilltop.

District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan, District Forest Officer (Coimbatore Forest Division) T.K. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) – Coimbatore City S.R. Senthil Kumar were present at the meeting, according to the release.

Mr. Sameeran said that children, senior citizens and those who recently recovered from COVID-19 must avoid visiting the hill temple. As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, devotees must ensure wearing of masks and avoid crowding, he added.