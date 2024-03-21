ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, two injured in accident in Salem

March 21, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man was killed and two sustained grievous injuries after a bike collided with a mini van on Thursday.

R. Manickam (54), a resident of Achankuttapatti, a farm labourer was going with his neighbour Sampath (60) to Minnampalli by bike. When they reached Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway near Minnampalli, they crossed the road.

At that time, a mini van collided with the bike. In the accident, Manickam, Sampath, and Dayanidhi (24) who came in the mini van sustained grievous injuries, and Manickam died on the spot.

Sampath and Dayanidhi were admitted to a private hospital in the locality and the condition of Sampath was said to be critical. The Karipatti police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US