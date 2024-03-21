March 21, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Salem

A 54-year-old man was killed and two sustained grievous injuries after a bike collided with a mini van on Thursday.

R. Manickam (54), a resident of Achankuttapatti, a farm labourer was going with his neighbour Sampath (60) to Minnampalli by bike. When they reached Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway near Minnampalli, they crossed the road.

At that time, a mini van collided with the bike. In the accident, Manickam, Sampath, and Dayanidhi (24) who came in the mini van sustained grievous injuries, and Manickam died on the spot.

Sampath and Dayanidhi were admitted to a private hospital in the locality and the condition of Sampath was said to be critical. The Karipatti police registered a case and are investigating.