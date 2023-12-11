One killed, two injured as car plunges into trench at Gomangalam in Coimbatore

December 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 29-year-old man from Kerala died and his two friends suffered grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling towards Palani plunged into a trench dug up for flyover work at Gomangalam along Pollachi-Udumalpet road. The deceased was identified as Seenu (29), and the injured Sandeep (21) and Rohit (23). While Seenu died on way to hospital, the injured were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Gomangalam police have registered a case.

Man booked for sexual assault on minor girl

The police have registered a case under POCSO Act against a labourer of Sathya Nagar near Karamadai for allegedly marrying and impregnating a minor girl. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

Youth arrested for murdering neighbour

A youth of Anna Nagar in Periyanaickenpalayam limits was arrested for reportedly stabbing to death a neighbour. Sivakumar, said to be an alcoholic, was stabbed by Balraj, after an argument.

Express train halted due to obstruction on track

The Madurai-Trivandrum Amritha express suffered detention for over an hour on Sunday night after reportedly hitting against an iron pole protruding across the track near Meenakshipuram. The loco pilot immediately halted the train. The Railway Protection Force unit at Podanur has registered a case, and investigation is on to determine if the obstruction was caused due to a deliberate act of crime by miscreants.

Lorry driver found dead in vehicle

A lorry driver, identified as Thangavelu of Karur, was found dead in the cabin at Kaniyur near Karumathampatti. The body bore no external injury. The police suspect that Thangavelu had suffered a heart attack. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Four arrested for fracas with police personnel

Four persons including a father-son duo were arrested for allegedly roughing up three police personnel at Sugunapuram outpost during an inquiry into reported sale of banned lottery tickets by Abdul Kadar (45), the father. Abdul Kadar, his son Rehman (21), nephew Salman (23) and a relative Sahabudeen (48) were arrested by Kuniamuthur police and remanded in judicial custody.

