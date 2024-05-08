ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, two injured after tree falls due to rains, in Krishnagiri

Published - May 08, 2024 04:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The tree, reportedly weakened from the steady rains and winds of the past two days, fell on a motorcycle carrying two passengers, as well as on a passer-by, police said

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and two were injured, after a decades-old tree fell on a two-wheeler in Denkanikottai, Krishnagiri district, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Police said Ramesh of Muzhuvanapalli village, was riding his two-wheeler with Lokesh(45) of Sinnakoodapalli village riding pillion.

The two were crossing the bus stand near Andhevanapalli village, where an old peepul tree stood. Some of the tree’s branches had snapped in the recent rains and fallen on the road. According to sources, the motorcycle with the victims was crossing this spot, when the tree fell. The tree was reportedly weakened from the steady rains and winds of the past two days.

Lokesh was killed on the spot, while Ramesh, along with another passerby Rajendran of Vanapalli village, suffered injuries. Rajendran and Ramesh were rescued and taken to a hospital.

The deceased, Lokesh, had been working at a chips unit belonging to Ramesh. Lokesh’s body was retrieved by Denkanikottai police. The felled tree and the branches were removed, and the traffic situation in the locality was restored to normalcy, police said.

