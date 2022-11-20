One killed, two injured after elephant brings down house while trying to find food in Coimbatore

November 20, 2022 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

One person was killed while two others were injured when an elephant brought down a house while trying to find food inside a human habitation in Pandalur forest range in Gudalur on late Saturday evening.

In a statement, the Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh said that the makhna (tuskless male elephant), known as Pandalur Makhna 2 (PM2), had entered a residential area earlier this week and had damaged a couple of houses.

Local residents refer to the elephant as “Arisi Raja” due to his fondness for raiding houses in search of rice. On late Saturday night, the elephant is said to have entered Valavayal in Devala and tried to find his favorite food inside a house when the weakened building collapsed on top of its three occupants, killing one person, identified as Pappathi, 58. Two other occupants of the house – Sundarambal, 60, and her husband, Ramalingam, suffered injuries and were rushed to the Government Hospital in Gudalur for treatment.

Mr. Venkatesh said that following reports that the elephant was straying close to human habitations, a team of 20 anti-depredation watchers had been chasing the elephant into the forests two days prior to the incident taking place. The team was once again trying to avert any negative interactions between humans and the elephant on Saturday, when unfortunately, it damaged the house in Devala, which led to the death.

Efforts to drive the elephant away from human habitations and into nearby reserve forests continues, he said.