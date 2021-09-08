Coimbatore

One killed, three injured in gang attack

Four youths were attacked by unidentified gang on Monday near Kitchipalayam here.

According to the police, Vinod (26), V.Manikandan (26), a 17-year-old minor and A.Prathap (23) from Kitchipalayam were attacked by a gang with sickle and knife near Kaligounder Housing Board. The injured were rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital where Vinod died on Tuesday. The special teams formed secured eight persons in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, the family members of Vinod staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding the arrest of the accused.


