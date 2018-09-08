One killed, seven injured in road accident

Killed in accident

A woman was killed and seven persons injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus from Tiruchi rammed a stationary truck near a petrol station in Sulur in the early hours on Friday. The deceased was identified as Alagu Jothy (28), employee of a private college at Samayapuram in Tiruchi.

The incident took place when the truck driver, Veerappan (47), parked the vehicle on the roadside and went to a nearby shop.