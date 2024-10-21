GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One killed in road accident in Erode

Published - October 21, 2024 07:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old doctor was killed on the spot while two others suffered injuries after the private ambulance they were travelling rammed an electric pole near Modakkurichi on Monday.

N. Senthil Kumar of Sivagiri Kalipalayam was pursuing his post-graduate course at a private medical college in Chennai and was serving as a doctor. Recently, he came to his native where he fell ill. He was taken to a private hospital in Muthur and doctors referred him to a hospital in Erode.

The ambulance, driven by Gowtham, was on its way to Erode with Senthil Kumar and his mother Parameswari.

Police said the front tyre of the ambulance burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the pole. In the impact, Senthil Kumar died on the spot and Modakkurichi police sent the body to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. While Gowtham, who suffered grievous head injury, was admitted to a private hospital, Parameswari was admitted to Erode GH. Further inquiry is on.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:36 pm IST

