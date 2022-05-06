One killed in omni bus-lorry collision at Perundurai

A woman passenger was killed and 15 others suffered injuries when the omni bus they were travelling and an iron pipe-laden lorry collided at Perundurai on Friday.

The bus with 25 passengers was on its way from Bengaluru to Pollachi and the lorry was from Salem to Pollachi. At 3.30 a.m., while nearing Teachers Colony Junction on the Salem – Kochi National Highway, the bus driver attempted to overtake the lorry moving in the front. But the left side of the bus hit the lorry in which the front portion of the bus was damaged completely. Since the bus steps were damaged, passengers could not get down. The Perundurai police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the passengers.

Saraswathi (74) of Dindigul district and 15 others were admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai where the woman died. The accident hit vehicle movement on the highways for two hours.