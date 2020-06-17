Coimbatore

One killed in electronic gadget explosion

A 50-year-old man died on the spot while three others were injured after an electronic gadget exploded at his house at Panamarathupatti on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as V. Mani of Thumbalpatti. Police said the victim found the gadget, which could be a transistor, near his house on Tuesday night. Since the gadget was not functioning, he decided to charge it. On Wednesday, the gadget exploded and he died on the spot. His granddaughter S. Sourubia (12) suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital where she is said to critical. Two other relatives, G. Vasantha Kumar (37) and P. Natesan (65), were admitted to the private hospital with injuries.

Scientific experts were pressed into service. The police said that only after an inquiry, the nature of the gadget could be ascertained. A case is yet to be registered

