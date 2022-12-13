  1. EPaper
One killed in boiler explosion in Erode

The 70-year-old, who worked at a milk products manufacturing unit, was killed when a portion of the roof and a steel pipe fell on him when the boiler he was next to, exploded, police said

December 13, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged milk products manufacturing unit at Vendipalayam after a boiler exploded in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Photo SPL

The damaged milk products manufacturing unit at Vendipalayam after a boiler exploded in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Photo SPL | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A worker was killed on the spot after a boiler exploded in a milk products manufacturing unit at Vendipalayam in Erode on Tuesday.

Police said Raman, 70, of Karumandampalayam, was involved in burning coconut shells below the boiler to raise steam. At 6.10 a.m. the boiler exploded. In the impact, a portion of the roof tile and a steel pipe fell on him and he died on the spot. Another worker alerted neighbours and the Modakkurichi police were informed. The body was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. A case was registered and an inquiry is on.

Revenue officials also inspected the spot and held inquiries. Police said the unit has been operating for the last 10 years and four men are involved in producing milk products.

