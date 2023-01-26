ADVERTISEMENT

One killed in accident

January 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man was killed on the spot when his motorcycle collided with a lorry on Three Roads on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nireshkumar, a daily wage earner of Maniyanoor. . The Pallapatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and registered a case.

Man murders stepfather

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his stepfather on Wednesday night.

Vignesh murdered M. Krishnaraj (46) of Sakthi Nagar near Attur, a JCB driver, who had separated from his wife and married Meena (46), who was living in the same locality with her two children. Krishnaraj used to attack Meena in an inebriated state regularly.

On Wednesday, Krishnaraj attacked Meena and on seeing this Vignesh attacked Krishnaraj with a sickle. In the attack, Krishnaraj died on the spot. On receiving this information, Attur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police arrested Vignesh and remanded him in prison.

