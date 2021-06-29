One killed in accident

One person was killed and two others were injured after the car they travelled veered off a flyover and fell on the premises of a house at Vadakkipalayam near Pollachi on Tuesday.

R. Srikanth (34), who ran a digital advertising company in Coimbatore, died on the spot, said the police. His friends R. Karthik Kannan (27) from Coimbatore and S. Gopinath (27) from Achipatti near Pollachi were injured. Koushik (26) who travelled with them escaped unhurt.

The four men stayed in a hotel at Pollachi on Monday night and they went for a drive to R Ponnapuram early on Tuesday.

While returning around 2.30 a.m., Srikanth, who was at the wheel, lost control of the car which veered off a flyover at Vadakkipalayam.