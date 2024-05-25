ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, four injured in separate accidents in Salem

Published - May 25, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man was killed and four workers of a sweet shop sustained injuries in separate accidents on Saturday.

A. Saravanan of Karumapuram near Karipatti was crossing road at Pathangalmedu on Friday night when a speeding car knocked him down. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem where he died on Saturday. The Karipatti police registered a case and are investigating.

On Saturday, six workers of a sweet shop in Salem took sweets in a minivan for delivery in Yercaud. While the minivan reached the 60-foot bridge, the van’s front tyre burst, and in an impact, the vehicle went out of the driver’s control and fell on its side. Workers M. Mallika (48), P. Pandian (47), P. Gowri Sankar (20), and S. Venkatesh (50) sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Yercaud police registered a case and are investigating. Due to the accident, traffic on the ghat road was hit for an hour.

