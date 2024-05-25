GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One killed, four injured in separate accidents in Salem

Published - May 25, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man was killed and four workers of a sweet shop sustained injuries in separate accidents on Saturday.

A. Saravanan of Karumapuram near Karipatti was crossing road at Pathangalmedu on Friday night when a speeding car knocked him down. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem where he died on Saturday. The Karipatti police registered a case and are investigating.

On Saturday, six workers of a sweet shop in Salem took sweets in a minivan for delivery in Yercaud. While the minivan reached the 60-foot bridge, the van’s front tyre burst, and in an impact, the vehicle went out of the driver’s control and fell on its side. Workers M. Mallika (48), P. Pandian (47), P. Gowri Sankar (20), and S. Venkatesh (50) sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Yercaud police registered a case and are investigating. Due to the accident, traffic on the ghat road was hit for an hour.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.