ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, four injured in accident in Salem

Published - August 12, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

One person died, and four minors sustained serious injuries after a tractor they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pit on Sunday evening.

Sampath (32), a resident of Punalvasal near Gangavalli, and four minors from the same village were using the tractor to transport mud from Punalvasal Lake to level a playing field in the area, with Sampath at the wheel. While navigating a turn, the tractor, unable to bear the load, overturned and fell into a pit, trapping all five under it. Local villagers quickly rushed them to Attur Government Hospital. However, Sampath died en route to the hospital, while the four minors are receiving treatment for fractures.

Gangavalli police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US