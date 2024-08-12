GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, four injured in accident in Salem

Published - August 12, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

One person died, and four minors sustained serious injuries after a tractor they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pit on Sunday evening.

Sampath (32), a resident of Punalvasal near Gangavalli, and four minors from the same village were using the tractor to transport mud from Punalvasal Lake to level a playing field in the area, with Sampath at the wheel. While navigating a turn, the tractor, unable to bear the load, overturned and fell into a pit, trapping all five under it. Local villagers quickly rushed them to Attur Government Hospital. However, Sampath died en route to the hospital, while the four minors are receiving treatment for fractures.

Gangavalli police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.