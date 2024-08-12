One killed, four injured in accident in Salem

One person died, and four minors sustained serious injuries after a tractor they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pit on Sunday evening.

Sampath (32), a resident of Punalvasal near Gangavalli, and four minors from the same village were using the tractor to transport mud from Punalvasal Lake to level a playing field in the area, with Sampath at the wheel. While navigating a turn, the tractor, unable to bear the load, overturned and fell into a pit, trapping all five under it. Local villagers quickly rushed them to Attur Government Hospital. However, Sampath died en route to the hospital, while the four minors are receiving treatment for fractures.

Gangavalli police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.