One killed, four injured after van overturns in Krishnagiri

February 17, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 One person was killed and four others grievously injured after a pick-up van they were travelling in overturned on a hill road here in Ekkalnatham, near Vepanapalli, on Friday evening.

The passengers were residents of the hill village of Ekkalnatham hamlet of Naralapalli panchayat. The victims Ramachandran (62), Errasinnappan, Periyasamy and two others were commuting back to the village after purchasing materials for temple festival ahead of Mahasivarathri on Saturday, when the accident occurred.

The van upturned killing Ramachandran on the spot, while the other four passengers were admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital with injuries. The village located on a hilly terrain does not have bus facility in view of the narrow road. Villagers commute on two-wheelers and pick-up vans here.

