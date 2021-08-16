One killed as truck runs over him

SALEM

16 August 2021 22:34 IST

A 26-year-old man died after being run over by a truck here during the late hours of Sunday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jeeva.

Subramanian (32) is a truck driver from Sholampalam, near Sooramangalam, and on Sunday night, a quarrel occurred between Subramanian and his wife Jeevitha. Subramanian’s father-in-law came in support of his daughter and this irked Subramanian. In a fit of rage, Subramanian drove the truck with a motive to demolish his father-in-law’s house at Sholampalam.

The police said, Jeeva, cousin of Jeevita, jumped in front of the vehicle to stop the truck and was run over by it.

Police arrested Subramaninan. Sooramangalam police have registered a case and are investigating.