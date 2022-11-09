One killed as egg-laden mini lorry collides with container truck near Coimbatore

Broken eggs lying on the side of Salem - Kochi highway, near Pattanam Road, in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A man from Erode was killed after a mini lorry laded with eggs collided head-on with a container truck on the Salem - Kochi highway near Coimbatore on Wednesday morning.

S. GopalaKrishnan (35), who is from Manalmel Street on Chennimalai Road in Erode district, was killed in the accident on the highway near Pattanam road.

The police said that the accident took place at 4.10 a.m. when Gopalakrishnan and another person, namely G. Duraisamy (27) of Erode, were transporting eggs from Erode to Kerala in the mini lorry. Gopalakrishnan drove the vehicle.

As the vehicle reached Pattanam Road, a container truck which came from the opposite direction collided with the mini lorry. Gopalakrishnan died on the spot while Duraisamy suffered serious injuries, said the police.

The front portion of the mini lorry was completely damaged in the impact of the collision and the consignment inside was thrown off, turning the highway into a pool of broken eggs. The container truck’s cleaner V. Deepak (21) also suffered injuries.

The Sulur police registered a case against the container truck’s driver Nithish based on a complaint lodged by G. Gomathi (30), wife of Gopalakrishnan. According to the police, Gopalakrishnan had been working in a company, which supplies eggs to Kerala, for the past five years.