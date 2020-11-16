One killed as car ploughs through roadside crowd at Aliyar

An eight-year-old girl was killed and six others were injured when a car ploughed through a roadside crowd outside Aliyar dam on Pollachi-Valparai road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as B. Varsha from Iduvai in Tiruppur district.

The injured were her brother Sabari (10), father Bhuvaneswaran (40) and mother Priya (30) and three others V. Elakkiya (22) from Iduvai in Tiruppur, M. Yuvaraj (28) from Salem and his wife Dhurga (28).

Varsha and the injured were among people who were walking on the side of the road outside Aliyar dam, a place which is crowded on holidays.

According to the police, N. Ramesh (41) from Pattambi of Palakkad district in Kerala drove the car which ploughed through the crowd after he lost its control.

The six injured were taken to the Government Hospital Pollachi. Among them, Sabari, Bhuvaneswaran, Elakkiya and Dhurga were referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.