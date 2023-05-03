ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, six injured as van falls on its side on Yercaud ghat road in Salem

May 03, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The van that fell on its side on the Kuppanur – Yercaud ghat road in Salem district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 A 32-year-old man was killed and six others suffered injuries when the van they were travelling in fell on its side on the Kuppanur – Yercaud ghat road in Salem on Wednesday. 

The passengers of the van were on their way to Salem after delivering speakers and other electronic gadgets for a temple festival at Vellakattai village in Yercaud. While nearing Valavanthi village on the ghat road, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it fell on its side. While Periyasamy of Omalur died on the spot, Thangaraj, Raja, Devaraj, Sakthivel, Selvam and Anand suffered injuries. They were rescued by passers-by and admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.  A team led by Rural DSP cleared the road and vehicle movement resumed after an hour. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US