One killed and six injured as van falls on its side on Yercaud ghat road in Salem

May 03, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - SALEM

A 32-year-old man was killed and six others suffered injuries when the van they were travelling in fell on its side on the Kuppanur – Yercaud ghat road in Salem on Wednesday.

The passengers of the van were on their way to Salem after delivering speakers and other electronic gadgets for a temple festival at Vellakattai village in Yercaud. While nearing Valavanthi village on the ghat road, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it fell on its side. While Periyasamy of Omalur died on the spot, Thangaraj, Raja, Devaraj, Sakthivel, Selvam and Anand suffered injuries. They were rescued by passers-by and admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. A team led by Rural DSP cleared the road and vehicle movement resumed after an hour.