Coimbatore

One killed, 15 injured in accident

One person was killed and 15 others suffered injuries in a road accident on the Yercaud-Kuppanur road on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as V. Ramesh (25) from Cuddalore. A group of travellers from Puducherry and Cuddalore had visited Yercaud on Sunday. While returning from the hill station, the van in which the group was travelling toppled near Kariya Ramar Koil bend on Yercaud to Kuppanur road and the deceased succumbed to injuries at the accident spot itself, the police said.

Yercaud police and ambulances rushed to the spot and the injured persons were taken Valanvanthi Primary Health Centre for first aid. Later, they were shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Yercaud police have registered a case and are investigating.


