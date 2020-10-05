One killed, 15 injured in accident

One person was killed and 15 others were injured when a pick-up van in which they were travelling hit a roadside wall and fell on its side at Gobichettipalayam here on Monday.

The van with 10 women, three children and two men, all native of Vellaiparaimedu, were on their way to Nambiyur to work in the agriculture field.

Police said the accident occurred when the van driver Thangaraj of Vengamedu was negotiating a turn at Chinna Gowravam Palayam. He lost control of the vehicle and it hit the roadside wall and fell on its side. In the impact, all suffered injuries. Villagers rescued them and shifted them to Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam in ambulances.

But, a woman worker Jeyamani died at the hospital. Three others who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Others continue to be under treatment at the hospital. Siruvalur police registered a case and are investigating.