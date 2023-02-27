ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, 10 injured in accident near Kangeyam

February 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A truck driver was killed as his vehicle collided with a government bus on Vellakovil Road near Veeranampalayam village in Tiruppur district on Monday. Ten passengers sustained injuries, the police said.

The accident happened, close to Kangeyam, when Vignesh (35) of Palladam was driving the cargo truck out of a workshop and hit the government bus from behind. The bus driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Ten passengers, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Kangayam Government Hospital. Vignesh, who was severely injured, was admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College, where he died. The Kangayam police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US