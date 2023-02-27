HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, 10 injured in accident near Kangeyam

February 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A truck driver was killed as his vehicle collided with a government bus on Vellakovil Road near Veeranampalayam village in Tiruppur district on Monday. Ten passengers sustained injuries, the police said.

The accident happened, close to Kangeyam, when Vignesh (35) of Palladam was driving the cargo truck out of a workshop and hit the government bus from behind. The bus driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Ten passengers, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Kangayam Government Hospital. Vignesh, who was severely injured, was admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College, where he died. The Kangayam police are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.