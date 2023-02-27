One killed, 10 injured in accident near Kangeyam

February 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A truck driver was killed as his vehicle collided with a government bus on Vellakovil Road near Veeranampalayam village in Tiruppur district on Monday. Ten passengers sustained injuries, the police said.

The accident happened, close to Kangeyam, when Vignesh (35) of Palladam was driving the cargo truck out of a workshop and hit the government bus from behind. The bus driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Ten passengers, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Kangayam Government Hospital. Vignesh, who was severely injured, was admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College, where he died. The Kangayam police are investigating.