One kg tumour removed from woman’s chest at Salem GH

Doctors at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 35-year-old woman after they removed tumour weighing one kg from her chest. Doctors said that the patient was recovering well.

According to doctors, the woman from Rasipuram, Namakkal, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last six months following chest pain and breathing difficulties. A CT scan of the patient showed large mass in the chest cavity and it was compressing vital parts such as heart, lung and trachea.

Team formed

Considering the health of the patient, R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, formed a four-member team headed by Pon. A. Rajarajan for conducting the surgery. Doctors performed the surgery on December 16 and removed the mass along with diseased right upper lobe.

Non-malignant tumour

According to Dr. Balajinathan, the mass was reported to be Epitheliod hemangioendothelioma, a rare non-malignant vascular tumour. It is the first such case to be treated at the hospital and the patient is recovering well, the doctors said. The surgery that could have cost anywhere from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh in private hospitals, was done free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme at Salem G, the doctors said.