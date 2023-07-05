ADVERTISEMENT

One injured, two houses damaged and multiple trees uprooted after heavy rains in the Nilgiris

July 05, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The district saw 26.03 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning; as more rain is forecast until Friday, NDRF personnel have been stationed and rescue shelters have been readied across the district

The Hindu Bureau

A dangerous trees removed from the campus of the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday. The district saw heavy rains leading to the uprooting of many trees | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Heavy rains led to trees being uprooted at eight places in the Nilgiris on Tuesday night, and early Wednesday morning. Two houses were also reportedly damaged in Pandalur, while one person suffered injuries after the branches of a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle.

Police said that the injured person, identified as Sadhasivam, was riding from O’Valley to Attur when the branches fell on him. He was taken to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to officials from the Nilgiris district administration, an average of 26.03 millimeters of rain was recorded in the district in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning, with Avalanche and Pandalur receiving the most rainfall. Avalanche recorded 184 millimeters of rain while Pandalur recorded 72 millimeters of rain over the same period.

Trees became uprooted and blocked traffic along Fernhill Road, Kulisolai, Thalaikundah to Athikkal road, O’Valley, Devarsholai, Cherangode, Ayyankolli and Nelliyala, disrupting the livelihoods of people living in these areas. Officials from the local municipality and Highways Department mobilised workers to ensure that the roads were cleared and traffic along the routes was restored.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the rains could continue in the Nilgiris till Friday. Residents have been urged to exercise caution when venturing outside and have been discouraged from venturing out of their homes unless necessary.

Apart from first responders and government workers from various departments, including the police and fire and rescue service, 43 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur to be pressed into rescue and relief operations if necessary. Temporary relief shelters have also been readied across the district.

