One held for woman’s murder in Coimbatore

August 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Peelamedu police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman at Balaji Nagar here.

Jegadeeshwari (40) was found dead with strangulation marks. It initially appeared like a murder for gain case as five sovereign of jewellery was also reported missing.

Special teams examined the CCTV footages and narrowed down on Mohanraj who operates a soup joint along Race Course Road.

Mohanraj had reportedly confessed that he had an affair with Jegadeeshwari. As she demanded money by threatening him that she would divulge about their affair to his wife, he killed her.

En route to Jegadeeshwari’s house, Mohanraj had reportedly switched over to another two-wheeler brought by an acquaintance and affixed a fake number board on it. However, the investigating teams swooped on him after finding him wearing the same shirt while using the two vehicles, sources added.

