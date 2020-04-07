Coimbatore

One held for smuggling liquor

Namakkal police on Saturday arrested one person and are on the lookout for two persons for trying to smuggle liquor bottles from a Tasmac outlet here.

According to police, Nithinayagam alias Murugeshan is a salesman at a Tasmac outlet near Namakkal bus stand. He along with Veerangan, who runs a bar nearby the outlet and his staff Shridhar tried to open the outlet and smuggle 18 cases of liquor despite lockdown.

Namakkal police, who reached the spot, arrested Shridhar and seized the 18 cases of liquor bottles while Murugeshan and Veerangan managed to escape. Police have registered a case and they are investigating.

