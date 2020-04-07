One held for smuggling liquor

Namakkal police on Saturday arrested one person and are on the lookout for two persons for trying to smuggle liquor bottles from a Tasmac outlet here.
According to police, Nithinayagam alias Murugeshan is a salesman at a Tasmac outlet near Namakkal bus stand. He along with Veerangan, who runs a bar nearby the outlet and his staff Shridhar tried to open the outlet and smuggle 18 cases of liquor despite lockdown.
Namakkal police, who reached the spot, arrested Shridhar and seized the 18 cases of liquor bottles while Murugeshan and Veerangan managed to escape. Police have registered a case and they are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.