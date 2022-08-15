One held for murder of Tasmac bar cashier in Coimbatore

The police on Monday arrested one of the persons who murdered the cashier of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The police, however, did not disclose details of the accused and were on the lookout for other accomplices.

P. Kalaiyappan, who hailed from Kandanipatti in Sivaganga district, was hacked to death by a group of men at the bar attached to the Tasmac outlet at Vellikuppampalayam. near Sirumugai, on Sunday morning.

Kalaiyappan’s father K. Periya Karuppan (68) said in his complaint that his son was working at Vellikuppampalayam for the past three months prior to which he was taking care of farming activities at Kandanipatti.

The complaint said that Kalaiyappan previously worked at a Tasmac bar run by Mr. Karuppan’s partner Rajakannappan at Dharapuram. Following alleged loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kalaiyappan left the work in 2021.

Mr. Karuppan alleged that Rajakannappan and Kalaiyappan had a fight during a jallikattu held at Kandanipatti three months ago. The complainant alleged that his son also faced threats from Rajakannappan and they had arguments on a WhatsApp group over a bullock cart race that was scheduled to take place after a week.

The assailants, who came to the bar at Vellikuppampalayam hacked Kalaiyappan on the head, face and other parts of the body. They also threatened two workers at the bar, namely Dinesh and Harikrishnan, by showing machetes. Kalaiyappan died while being rushed to a hospital. The body was autopsied on Sunday.