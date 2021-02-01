One held for gunning down spotted deer

A week after two spotted deer were found gunned down near Mettupalayam, the Forest Department on Saturday arrested one person.

J. Arul (34), resident of a nomadic tribe's colony at Thimmampalayam, was arrested by a team of the Forest Department.

The two deer were found shot dead at Kuttaipudur, near Vellimalai reserve forest of Mettupalayam forest range, on January 23 morning.

Though the frontline staff of the department conducted vehicle checks in the area immediately after being alerted by informants about gunshots, the suspected poacher did not stop his two-wheeler at the checkpoint.

The department formed two special teams which arrested Arul late on Saturday. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

The special teams could not trace the rifle, which the man used to hunt the deer.