January 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

The Salem District Police on Tuesday arrested a person for growing cannabis on his farm land here.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolathur police raided Kadukamarathukadu in Palamalai and found that K. Dhanapal (28) had planted cannabis on his farm land along with other crops. The police seized the cannabis and arrested Dhanapal.