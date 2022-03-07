One held for attempt to murder in Coimbatore

The R.S. Puram police have arrested a person and booked two others on the charge of attempting to murder a 28-year-old man near a TASMAC outlet on Thadagam Road on March 5.

S. Prakash (23) of Bazaar Street was arrested for stabbing M. Ramkumar, a resident of Rayappapuram Second Street on Thadagam Road. Prakash’s friends Dinesh and Aravinth were booked for their role in the assault.

The police said that Prakash, with the help of Dinesh and Aravinth, assaulted Ramkumar with a knife near a TASMAC outlet.

According to the police, the accused had previous enmity with Ramkumar, who worked as a headload worker at the vegetable market at Saibaba Colony.

Prakash was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 6.