One held for attacking youth with knife in Tiruppur

Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of attacking a youth with a knife.

The accused L. Sakthivel attacked S. Rajkumar at the former’s residence at Mullai Nagar.

According to the police, the accused L. Sakthivel’s brother L. Ajithkumar (23) and Rajkumar’s friend Hariharan were engaged in fisticuffs recently as they were allegedly in contact with the same woman.

Following this incident, Rajkumar, Hariharan and a few others barged into Ajithkumar’s house to question him. In the scuffle that ensued, Sakthivel attacked Rajkumar with the knife. He suffered multiple cut injuries on his wrists, right shoulder and hip. The youth was admitted in Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, the police said.

Based on Rajkumar’s complaint, the Tiruppur Central police registered a case against Sakthivel, Ajithkumar and their mother Selvi on charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal intimidation. After accessing the CCTV footage available in the locality, the police arrested Sakthivel. The other two accused had absconded. Further investigations are on, the police said.