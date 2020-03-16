One held for assault on RSS functionary

The Podanur police arrested A. Muhammed Haneefa, a resident of G.M. Nagar near Ukkadam, on the charge of assaulting N. Suryaprakash, Sundarapuram area secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on March 11.

Police said Haneefa was arrested from Variety Hall Road late on Saturday.

A release issued by the police said that two men, including Haneefa, barged into a shop run by Mr. Suryaprakash on Madukkarai market road late on March 11.

The duo, who wore helmets, assaulted Mr. Suryaprakash with iron rod and fled the place.

Mr. Suryaprakash, who suffered severe injuries on head and shoulder, was admitted to a private hospital.

Special police teams checked visuals of various surveillance cameras in the area and did a tower dump analysis of mobile numbers that were active in the area at the time of the assault to trace the accused.

The police also seized a two-wheeler the accused for the assault.

Haneefa was arrested for offences under Sections 120 (b), 447, 448, 294 (b), 307 and 506 (ii) of the IPC.

The police said that Haneefa was produced before a magistrate on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.