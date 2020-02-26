One haemophiliac donates kidney to another

A 12-year-old boy from Erode, who suffers from haemophilia, has undergone a kidney transplantation in a city hospital, with the donor also suffering from the genetic condition.

The surgery was performed at Kovai Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) on November 2019. According to a statement from the hospital, the boy was initially diagnosed with advanced stage kidney failure due to a rare genetic condition called Alport syndrome. After his maternal uncle offered to donate one of his kidneys, the doctors discovered that both of them suffered from haemophilia, a genetic condition where a person's blood does not clot properly.

“Surgery in these cases will be very risky as it carries a high risk of uncontrollable bleeding,” the statement said. A team consisting of nephrologist V. Mangalakumar, two urologists and a vascular surgeon performed the surgery. The hospital said the donor and the recipient had recovered following the transplantation surgery.

Dr. Mangalakumar told The Hindu that the chances of survival for the boy was less had the hospital opted for a donor from Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan). “The [Transtan] waiting list was too long. We had no choice,” he said. The consanguineous marriage of the parents might have been the cause for the boy suffering from two genetic disorders, he said.