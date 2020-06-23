One each die in Erode, Salem

A 38-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai died on Tuesday morning.
A resident of Valayakarar Street in the Erode Corporation limits, the woman was the attender for her 20-year-old pregnant daughter, who tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the ward.
Health officials said that swab samples were taken from the woman recently and she tested positive and was admitted to the ward. She died in the morning. Her body was packed and buried in the evening with all protocols mandated for the burial of COVID-19 patients being followed, they said.
This is the second COVID-19 death reported in the district so far.
Salem
A 60-year-old woman, who tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here, died on Tuesday.
R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, said the patient from Fathima Nagar near Kitchipalayam here was admitted to the hospital on June 21. According to doctors, the patient was suffering from diabetes and had undergone coronary bypass surgery earlier.
J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said the funeral would be held following all health protocols. He added that they were tracing how the patient contracted the disease. Ten of her contacts had tested positive and they were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.
