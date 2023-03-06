ADVERTISEMENT

One dies of suspected smoke inhalation near Coonoor

March 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person died of suspected smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a house in Aravankadu near Coonoor on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Natraj who had been called to the house of Gopal and Anusya to replace an LPG cylinder. According to the police, Gopal was having difficulties replacing the LPG cylinder and called Natraj to his house to help. However, a fire suddenly broke out due to a leak in the cylinder, leading to the three persons seeking shelter inside a bathroom.

Neighbours called the fire and rescue services personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. They rescued all three persons and took them to the government hospital in Coonoor. However, Natraj succumbed to the effects of the smoke. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris / fire

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US